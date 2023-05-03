At its sitting on Wednesday Bulgaria's government decided to lift the national ban on the import of certain goods from Ukraine. This is the result of the pan-European solution to the problem.

At the latest meeting of the Agriculture and Fisheries Council on April 25 Bulgaria agreed to the package of measures proposed by the European Commission to stabilize the market, including a ban on the sale of four Ukrainian products - wheat, corn, sunflower and rapeseed in Bulgaria, Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, as well as financial compensation.