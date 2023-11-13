Bulgaria's Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov is on a visit to Austria. In the capital city of Vienna, he will participate in the 20th Vienna Economic Forum - Vienna Future Dialogue 2023.

Denkov is expected to discuss the topic "Building economic cooperation in difficult times" with the European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni, the Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia Dimitar Kovachevski, the Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti, and Deputy Prime Ministers Dumitru Alaiba of Moldova and Nik Đeljošaj of Montenegro.