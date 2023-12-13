The procedure of granting the adopted people in Bulgaria access to information regarding their background and their biological parents is being facilitated. From now on adopted persons and adoptive parents will be able to find out what their background is by force of a court decision - the hitherto existing requirement that this should only take place in circumstances of particular importance is being scrapped. The decision was made at the sitting of the Parliament on Wednesday. The MPs approved amendments to the Family Code.

A national full adoption information system is to be created with the Ministry of Labour and Social Policy. The candidates for adoptive parents will be registered there. It will not include international adoptions, which are within the competence of another ministry – the Ministry of Justice.