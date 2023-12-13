Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel discussed cooperation between Bulgaria and the US in terms of energy and transport connectivity, with the ambassadors of the US to Bulgaria Kenneth Merten and to Greece George Tsunis who was on a visit to Bulgaria. Emphasis was laid on the importance of the North-South axis, connecting Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine.

“The cooperation between Bulgaria and the US is key to regional connectivity,” Mariya Gabrie said, as quoted by the Foreign Ministry press service. “I am glad that, as NATO allies and strategic partners, we are addressing regional and global challenges together,” Bulgaria’s deputy prime minister stated.