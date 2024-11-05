Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev announced that he will convene the 51st National Assembly on November 11.

Asked whether he would approach the Constitutional Court about the legitimacy of the elections because of the numerous violations that the parties report, Radev replied: "My actions will depend on the actions of the parties in the National Assembly."

The head of state also criticized the work of the Interior ministry in combating vote buying.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева