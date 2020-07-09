Bulgaria is to form State Oil Company building a total of 100 gas stations. This will happen after the MPs adopted at second reading the amendments to the Law on State Reserves and Wartime Stocks on Thursday.

All new stations are to offer fuels with a minimal markup. The aim is regulation of the market.

The state enterprise's main office will be in Sofia. It will not be a commercial company and will not get profit. Its structure and activity are to be determined by a regulation adopted by the Council of Ministers.