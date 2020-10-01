Bulgaria ranks 8th in COVID-19 mortality in Europe. That was announced by the Minister of Health Prof. D-r Kostadin Angelov at a briefing of the National Operational Headquarters on Thursday. According to the Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev, mortality in the country is gradually declining.

"The number of infected people has increased by 1,550 in the period September 24-30", the Minister of Health said.

10.5% of all 8415 hospital beds for patients with coronavirus are already full. According to Prof. Angelov the greatest risk in the country in the current epidemic situation is the shortage of medics.

The minister also commented on the situation in schools and kindergartens. From September 15 (the beginning of the school year) to September 30 there have been confirmed 117 COVID-19 cases among pupils. 12 children from kindergartens have also been infected. The number of the teachers in schools who are infected with coronavirus is 72.

4043 students and 116 teachers in schools are under quarantine.