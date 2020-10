A record high number of new COVID-19 cases has been registered in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours - 436. A total of 5,431 PCR tests were performed.

131 infected people were cured yesterday and 8 more died.

The active cases in the country at the moment are 6,134. 973 people are hospitalized, 57 of them - in intensive care units.

The total niumber of infected people in Bulgaria since the beginning of pandemic has already reached 22,306.