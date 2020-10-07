The decision was first made be the government of Northern Macedonia
The Republic of Northern Macedonia, Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina agreed to allow their citizens enter the five countries without presenting negative PCR tests on the border checkpoints.
The decision was first made be the government of Northern Macedonia. Until now the citizens of the country have been allowed to travel without PCR tests only to Albania and Turkey.
Despite the new rules the authorities call on the people to travel ony if they really need to following the measures against COVID-19.