PCR testing after 14 days of quarantine is to drop for infected people without symptoms in Bulgaria. That was announced at the weekly pressconference of the National Operational Headquarter.

The reason for the decision is that two weeks after infection, even if the virus is still circulating in the human body, its load is not large enough so that the patient could not infect other people.

The Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Angel Kunchev said that one of the next measures that the experts are to discuss is the reduction of the quarantine period. "There are countries where it lasts for 10 or even 7 days," Assoc. Prof. Kunchev said.

He added that data from the European Center for Disease Control shows Bulgaria ranks 24th in morbidity and 7th in mortality from COVID-19 in Europe. At the moment 43 out of 100,000 people are infected.

Health Minister Prof. Kostadin Angelov underlined the measures against COVID-19 in Bulgaria would not be tightened.