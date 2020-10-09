516 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 5,209 PCR tests performed. 9.91% of all PCR tests returned positive, a new grim record since the beginning of the pandemic, data of the Single Coronavirus Information Portal show.

The highest number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases is in Sofia-138, followed by Plovdiv- 51, Blagoevgrad- 49 and Burgas-31cases. 115 people have recovered from the virus and 7 patients have died in the past 24 hours. 1,063 people are receiving treatment in hospitals, 56 of whom in intensive care units.

There are 6,816 active cases of COVID-19. A total of 8,740 people are under quarantine.

1,291 medics, including 464 doctors, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.