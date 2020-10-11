448 are the newly registered coronavirus cases out of 3,795 PCR tests performed in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours, or 11.8% of all tests conducted, show Single Information Portal data.

The highest number of newly registered cases is again in Sofia - 116, followed by Blagoevgrad - 55, Varna - 49, Plovdiv - 42.

4 patients with coronavirus have died over the past 24 hours, 105 have recovered, 1,189 are in hospital, 59 of them in ICU.

The number of active cases is 7,610. The number of COVID-19 cases among medical staff since the start of the pandemic is 1,357.

24,319 people have so far been infected with coronavirus in the country since the start of the epidemic, the death toll is 891.