The Bulgarian Academy of Sciences (BAS) is marking the 151st anniversary since its establishment today with an official ceremony. The academic oration on the subject of “150 years of the Bulgarian exarchate and its link to the Bulgarian Learned Society” will be delivered by Prof. Lisbeth Lyubenova, Director of the BAS scientific archive. An exhibition will be arranged in the academy’s central lobby dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the first Bulgarian science magazine.

The oldest and most prestigious academic institution in Bulgaria is the successor to the Bulgarian Learned Society, founded in 1869 in the Romanian town of Braila. Nine years before the country’s liberation it set itself the task of becoming a centre of science spreading enlightenment among Bulgarians. Today, the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences conducts scientific research in nine areas of all spheres of human knowledge. The BAS has 42 research institutions and 8 laboratories with almost 3,000 researchers, a publishing house, a library, a scientific archive.

The official ceremony, which will take place in the Academy’s Marin Drinov Hal,l will be streamed live at 11 AM on the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences website.