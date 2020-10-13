The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours in Bulgaria was record high, the Single Information Portal shows. 23 patients lost the battle with the disease, bringing the total number of deaths to 915.

The newly registered cases are 587 out of 4,320 PCR tests performed. This is also a record high rate of 13.5 percent for 24 hours. There are 1221 infected patients in hospitals. 65 of them are in serious condition and are in intensive care.

The total number of active cases has reached 8,099. Most of the newly infected are in the capital city - 173, followed by Plovdiv and Blagoevgrad. 128 people recovered during the the day.