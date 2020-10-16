A record high number of COVID-19 cases (914) have been confirmed in Bulgaria in the past 24 hours out of 6,324 PCR tests performed, data of the Single Information Portal show. 14.45% of all PCR tests performed returned positive. This highest number of cases is in Sofia-260, followed by Blagoevgrad-91 and Plovdiv-85. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 27,507 out of 595,365 PCR tests performed.

1,426 patients are receiving treatment in hospitals, 74 of whom in intensive care units. 15 people have died in the past 24 hours, thus bringing the COVID-19 death toll to 944 people. 189 Bulgarians have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,678.