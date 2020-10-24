The nightclubs in Sofia will be closed for two weeks. This was announced by Sofia mayor Yordanka Fandakova. The decision was taken by the municipal crisis headquarters and the Sofia Health Inspectorate.

Universities are encouraged to move permanently to distance learning and employers are advised to transfer their employees to remote work wherever possible, she announced.

The increase in the number of hospitalized patients and patients in need of treatment in intensive care units poses a serious challenge to the city's health system, Fandakova has warned.

"We must do everything possible to slow down this pace, because Sofia has entered the red zone permanently," she said.

According to her, the intensified control for wearing masks and keeping distance in public transport continues.