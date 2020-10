327 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,257 PCR tests were performed.



Most of the new cases are again in Sofia - 125, followed by Blagoevgrad (31) and Targovishte (25).

2,036 infected people are already in hospitals across the country, 146 of them - in intensive care units.

122 people were cured in the last 24 hours and 10 patientspassed away.