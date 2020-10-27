At 2243 infections, or 29.29% out of the total of 7659 PCR tests performed, the number of newly registered COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours has shattered all previous records, both in terms of numbers and of percentage, Single Coronavirus Information Portal data show.

Once again the highest number of newly registered COVID-19 infections is in Sofia - 913, followed by Plovdiv - 209 and Blagoevgrad – 130. The number of people with coronavirus who are in hospital has also spiked – 2,130, of whom 149 are in intensive care. Another record has been shattered at 42 deaths over the past 24 hours. 296 have recovered.

The number of active coronavirus cases has exceeded 20000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic and now stands at 20346.