After the terror attack in Nice, Bulgarian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ekaterina Zaharieva has offered her condolences to French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian. In a telegram, she expressed her sympathy for France, condemning the brutal terror on civilians.

"This act of hatred, which has taken the lives of innocent people, is an attack on our shared values ​​and civil liberties," Minister Zaharieva wrote, pointing out that: "It is our duty to protect the highest human values ​​- freedom, dignity and justice."