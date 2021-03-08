Maria Bakalova was awarded the Best Supporting Actress Award at this year’s edition of the Critics’ Choice Awards for her role in Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. The Critics’ Choice Awards ceremony honors both TV series and films.

Maria Bakalova earned the award in competition with Ellen Burstyn (Pieces of a Woman), Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Olivia Colman (the Father), Amanda Seyfried (Mank) and Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari).

Orlando Bloom presented the Critics Choice Award for best supporting actress to Maria Bakalova.