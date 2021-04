Hollywood star Liam Neeson landed at Burgas Airport last night. The world-famous actor arrived in Bulgaria to film his new movie. Liam Neeson performed roles in “Schindler’s List”, “Gangs of New York”, “Ordinary Love”, “The Marksmna”, “Honest Thief”, etc.

Холивудската звезда Лиъм Нийсън е пристигнал тази вечер на летището в Бургас, вероятно за снимките на нов филм. Posted by Димитър Николов on Sunday, 11 April 2021

Liam Neeson will shoot part of his new film in the coastal town of Sozopol. Neeson was supposed to arrive in Bulgaria with Monica Bellucci, but her appointment was cancelled at the last minute.