GERB party is going to propose a cabinet even though there is little chance it will get support, Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev said at a briefing held at GERB headquarters.

Even though it won the greatest number of votes at the elections for parliament GERB stands little chance of forming a government as the other parties and coalitions which entered parliament declared they would not support it.

“We have made our decisions and will follow procedure as set down in the constitution,” Tomislav Donchev said and added that GERB has an obligation to propose a cabinet and that it “could start working from day one, solving problems and pursuing its goals.”