-
Вълчев: Надявам се следващата учебна година да е присъствена
-
В САЩ поставиха рекорден брой ваксини за денонощие
-
Почти равен е броят на новите случаи на COVID-19 и на излекуваните за денонощие
-
Проф. Ангелов: Обсъждаме разхлабването и на други мерки
-
Щамът от Южна Африка може да „пробие” ваксината на Pfizer
-
Как Португалия успя да пребори третата вълна на COVID-19
-
Бразилия постави нов антирекорд по брой починали с COVID-19 (ВИДЕО)
Photo: Archive
“We have made our decisions and will follow procedure as set down in the constitution”, he said
GERB party is going to propose a cabinet even though there is little chance it will get support, Deputy Prime Minister Tomislav Donchev said at a briefing held at GERB headquarters.
Even though it won the greatest number of votes at the elections for parliament GERB stands little chance of forming a government as the other parties and coalitions which entered parliament declared they would not support it.
“We have made our decisions and will follow procedure as set down in the constitution,” Tomislav Donchev said and added that GERB has an obligation to propose a cabinet and that it “could start working from day one, solving problems and pursuing its goals.”