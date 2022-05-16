Gas prices are expected to rise due to the halted supplies from Russia, but they will be offset by alternative supplies, according to European Commission's latest spring macroeconomic forecast for Bulgaria. Energy prices are expected to start falling after the summer.

The inflation rate prognosis for 2022 is 11.9%, while for 2023 it is 5%. The country's GDP growth for 2022 will plunge to 2.1 percent from 4.2% in 2021. Growth of 3.1 per cent is projected for 2023.

To soften the impact of high energy prices, employers will limit wage increases, freeze job openings and investment, trying to keep unemployment rate below 5 percent.