The inflation in Bulgaria for April compared to March was 2.5 percent, data of the National Statistical Institute shows. Inflation since the beginning of the year (April 2022 compared to December 2021) is 7.8 percent, and the annual inflation for April 2022 compared to April 2021 is 14.4 percent.

The average annual inflation for the period May 2021 - April 2022 compared to the period May 2020 - April 2021 is 7 percent.

In April 2022, compared to the previous month, the prices of foodstuffs rose by 4.5%, of clothing and footwear by 6.4%, of electricity, gas and fuel, and of housing - by 1.7%. More expensive became transport, medicines.