A 13% reduction in the price of natural gas this month - down to 141.36 leva per MWh, excluding charges and taxes. This decision of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission comes into force as of 1 June. The delivery of Azeri gas and of liquefied natural gas, LNG, have been budgeted for in the price formation.

According to the Commission, in the coming months the primary challenge will be to ensure long-term contracts for alternative deliveries. To attain delivery sustainability and price stability, the Commission is recommending that contracts be concluded with at least three alternative suppliers applying different price-formation methods.