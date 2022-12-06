The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria reached 1,287,988, after 5,195 tests identified 295 new infections on Monday, 57.97% of which were of unvaccinated persons, according to data posted on https://coronavirus.bg/. The test positivity rate now stands at 5.6%.

The active cases are 4,428. Currently, the hospitalized patients number 354, including 36 in intensive care. Of the 62 new hospital admissions, 75.71% were not vaccinated.

Another 338 COVID-19 patients recovered over the last 24 hours, bringing the total recoveries to 1,245,507.

Three fatalities were reported (66.67% unvaccinated), bringing the death toll to 38,053.

With 302 new inoculations over the last 24 hours, 4,597,832 vaccine doses have been administered so far.