Bulgaria’s Prosecutor General Ivan Geshev has sent a letter to the President of the 49th National Assembly Rosen Zhelyazkov with a request to be heard by the MPs in connection with specific pre-trial proceedings related to high-level corruption and influence peddling, the prosecutor's office announced.

The Prosecutor General has noted that the hearing should be held behind closed doors, because the pre-trial proceedings contain sensitive information.

On Thursday the Plenary Session of the Supreme Judicial Council interrupted its nearly 15-hour meeting at which it was discussing the request to remove Geshev from his post. The session will continue on Monday, June 12.