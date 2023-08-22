Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov will meet his counterparts from Greece - Kyriakos Mitsotakis and from Romania - Ion-Marcel Ciolacuo, on October 9 at Evksinograd residence near Varna in Bulgaria. Invitations have also been extended to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and to the President of Moldova Maia Sandu.

The meeting in Bulgaria has been agreed on during Denkov's visit to Athens where he joined the talks dedicated to the future of the Western Balkan countries.

The meeting in October will focus on regional connectivity, and more specifically the project for a corridor from Thessaloniki, via Kavala, Alexandroupolis, Burgas and Varna to Constanța, with a possible extension to Moldova. The idea is to build a modern transport, communications and energy infrastructure along this route that will energize the economic and political ties between the countries included in it.