Ekaterina Zaharieva and Yuliyan Popov are the bulgarian candidates approved by the Council of Ministers for membership of the European Commission. This was decided at the government meeting.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev thanked all parliamentary groups for taking the issue seriously and for the proposed nominations.

"We have decided to nominate Ekaterina Zaharieva and Yuliyan Popov for Commissioners. I would like to thank the parliamentary groups for their seriousness. Our decision was difficult," caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev said during the first meeting of the Glavchev 2 cabinet.

Ekaterina Zaharieva and Yuliyan Popov are to have interviews with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.