The renovated section of the Trakia highway near Plovdiv is now fully asphalted, and traffic in the area is expected to resume within days. Currently, road crews are applying horizontal road markings. Asphalt laying near Pazardzhik is set to begin this evening.

“We’re starting with the first layer of asphalt pavement. Two layers will be laid. The first is the base layer, and the second will follow afterward. Work will continue 24/7, with crews on 12-hour shifts. The entire repair is scheduled to be completed by June 23,” said Ivan Bozhkov, chief specialist at the Regional Road Administration in Pazardzhik.

The slowest progress is being made on the section of the highway near Sofia.

Редактор: Калина Петкова