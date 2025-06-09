The second F-16 Block 70 aircraft of the Bulgarian Air Force is now at the Third Air Base in Graf Ignatievo. The aircraft was welcomed by the Chief of Defense Adm. Emil Eftimov, the Commander of the Air Force Gen. Nikolay Rusev, the acting commander of the Third Air Base Col. Metodi Orlov and the personnel of the air base.

“The process of adopting the new F-16 Block 70 platform into our Air Force and the Bulgarian Army continues successfully. Welcome to our second new combat aircraft,” Adm. Emil Eftimov said on Sunday.

He added that this year Bulgaria expects to receive all eight F-16 jets under the first contract. In the coming years Bulgaria will acquire eight more F-16 fighters, which have already been paid for.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева