A meeting between the European Chief Prosecutor, Laura Kövesi, and Bulgaria’s Minister for Justice, Georgi Georgiev, took place on Wednesday. They discussed several aspects affecting the EPPO work in Bulgaria.

The Minister of Justice informed the European Chief Prosecutors about the latest developments with regard to several legislative initiatives. Georgiev presented the anticorruption reforms of the government and the new legislation on anti-money laundering.

The European Chief Prosecutor thanked the Minister for his commitment to ensuring the necessary conditions for an efficient and independent exercise of EPPO’s competence in Bulgaria, which includes the delivery of premises suitable to accommodate the dedicated administrative and investigative support structure foreseen under national law. While understanding the many difficulties faced by the Bulgarian authorities, she reminded that they should nominate the missing qualified candidates for the position of European Delegated Prosecutor.

