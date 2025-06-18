First evacuation of Bulgarians from Israel. At 02:30 that night 89 of our compatriots returned to their homeland. In the plane with 148 people evacuated from Israel were 59 citizens of other countries - Slovenia, USA, Belgium, Albania, Kosovo and Romania. They were welcomed by representatives of the diplomatic missions of the respective countries.

The Bulgarians landed at Vasil Levski Airport in Sofia on a flight from Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. They were taken across the border with Egypt by buses. Among them is the team of the film “Don't Close Your Eyes”, which went to Tel Aviv for a festival, but ended up literally on the front line.

The rescue operation was coordinated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in cooperation with international partners and institutions.

At the same time, other Bulgarians are still waiting for a call from the authorities with a signal that they have secured an evacuation corridor.

