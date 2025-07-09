The European Parliament's annual report on the progress of the Republic of North Macedonia on its path to the EU was adopted in Strasbourg. This is the first report on the progress of the Republic of North Macedonia on its European path in the past three years.

It caused tension in Bulgaria because of the wording "Macedonian language and identity" in it and it was requested that the definition "modern" be added before these words, BTA reported. In the document approved today, the wording "Macedonian language and identity" was dropped.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement stating that with its decision, the EP has confirmed its role as an impartial and independent body, committed to monitoring the reform progress of the Republic of North Macedonia.

The ministry points out that "attempts to use European institutions to achieve short-term domestic political goals not only delay the accession process, but also undermine trust between countries in the region."

