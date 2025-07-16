The world-renowned game "The Floor", elevating knowledge and strategic thinking to an entirely new level, is coming to Bulgaria. On the day it celebrates its 31st birthday, NOVA - the media leader in introducing hit international formats in the country, challenges viewers to embark on an unparalleled adventure. Part of the large-scale competition will become 100 participants who will compete in duels on a variety of topics. Casting for the game is open, and anyone wishing to test their knowledge can sign up to take part at nova.bg/casting.

In each episode of "The Floor," players will face off against each other in an attempt to conquer the knowledge territory of their rivals. They must hold their position on a massive LED floor of squares, answering questions in categories ranging from "iconic buildings" to "famous athletes" and "Hollywood actors." The winner of each duel will take control of the loser's territory. At the end of the season, the last surviving contestant to gain control over all the territories on the 'battlefield' will walk away with the grand prize of €30,000.

“The Floor” is one of the fastest growing formats on the TV market. The newest countries to air the global hit are Bulgaria, Estonia and Latvia, bringing the format’s global reach to over 20 territories and counting. The show recently scored strong premieres in Australia, Poland and Spain. The game show continues to gain audiences worldwide thanks to its clever concept and distinctive identity. The Floor format was created in the Netherlands in 2023 by Talpa Studios. In the US, Hollywood actor Rob Lowe hosts the show, which is already preparing its fourth season.

Take over the stage of the new global hit and sign up for nova.bg/casting!

Редактор: Райна Аврамова