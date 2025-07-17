United Group B.V. confirms that Mr Dragan Šolak, through companies he owns, together with previous management have submitted a request to the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal. Šolak complains about his consultancy agreement not being extended by United Group, and about his own companies not having received swift payments, including dividend. These complaints solely serve the interests of Šolak, and not United Group. In the request to the Enterprise Chamber, Šolak asks the court to urgently take measures, feigning that there is a 'serious governance crisis'.

United Group B.V. rejects his claims and assertions and has explained the court that there is no basis for urgently considering this matter. Current management of the group is highly capable of running United Group. New CEO Mr Stan Miller and Deputy CEO Mr Libor Voncina both have extensive experience in executive positions in the telecom and media sectors.

The Enterprise Chamber rejected Šolak's request to take on this matter on an urgent basis. It is expected the court will set a date for a hearing in October or November 2025. United Group is confident in the outcome of the case and the rejection of Šolak's claims.

