Bulgarian Energy Minister Zhecho Stankov met the US Energy Secretary Chris Wright. The two held talks in Athens during the Sixth Ministerial Meeting of the Transatlantic Energy Cooperation Partnership (P-TEC). The topics of discussion were key energy projects and cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Stankov informed Wright about the progress in the construction of Units 7 and 8 at the Kozloduy Nuclear Power Plant with Westinghouse's new AP 1000 technology. He emphasized that Bulgaria is seeking an integrated solution for the successful implementation of the project. The two also discussed cooperation between Bulgaria and the US in the operation of nuclear power plants and the exploration of opportunities for the introduction of small modular reactors in Bulgaria.

Photo: Ministry of Energy

Chris Wright invited Minister Stankov to Washington by the end of the year to establish an expert group to accelerate the implementation of projects for the introduction of new energy technologies.

Редактор: Калина Петкова