Bulgaria's Parliament approved unanimously by 201-0 the withdrawal of the state budget bill, the bills of the National Health Insurance Fund and the Public Social Insurance for the next year. The proposal was submitted by GERB–UDF, BSP–United Left and There Is Such a People party.

On Tuesday, the Council of Ministers decided to propose to the National Assembly to withdraw the three bills. This requires a decision by the National Assembly, as the budget has already been passed at first reading in November.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева