GERB-SDS will not participate in another cabinet within the 51st National Assembly, Deputy Chair of the parliamentary group Denitsa Sacheva said at the consultations with President Rumen Radev, which he is holding under the Constitution in an attempt to form a new government.

On behalf of her political force, MP Denitsa Sacheva urged Radev to set a date for early elections and to participate in the vote himself.

In response, the head of state said that he expects GERB-SDS to act responsibly and continue fulfilling its duties. “Citizens expect stability in governance, regardless of who is in power”, Rumen Radev noted.

“In the coming hours, an extended budget will be submitted, and we will do everything necessary to ensure it is reviewed by the parliamentary committees and in the plenary hall”, Denitsa Sacheva replied.

On Monday Radev held consultations with PP-DB as well. The leader of “We Continue the Change” Asen Vassilev said that a new government in the current National Assembly is impossible and highly undesirable.



The adoption of budget by the end of the year, the introduction of full machine voting in the elections, as well as the removal of the security provided by the National Security Service to the leader of “DPS-New Beginning”, Delyan Peevski, are the goals of PP-DB in this parliament, co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria”, Bozhidar Bozanov, said.

The leader of “Democrats for Strong Bulgaria” Atanas Atanasov asked about Radev's political future and the head of state said: “We are here for consultations after the fall of the government and we have not gathered to talk about a hypothetical party of mine.” He added that he would inform if one day such a moment comes. “I am here in the capacity of president,” Rumen Radev pointed out.

Редактор: Маргарита Стоянчева