Seven candidates have submitted documents to participate in the selection procedure for a new European Prosecutor from Bulgaria.

Three of them are current delegated European Prosecutors – Dimitar Belichev, Svetlana Shopova, and Michaela Raidovska. The others are Ivaylo Iliev, who is an assistant to our representative in Eurojust, Deputy Chief Prosecutor Plamen Petkov, former Deputy Chief Prosecutor Desislava Pironova, and investigator Boyko Atanasov.

The selection procedure for the Bulgarian European Prosecutor was announced in November, and the deadline for submitting applications expired on December the 12th.

The selection procedure consists two stages – eligibility check and public hearing. The selection committee will decide which candidates will be admitted to participate in the procedure on Thursday. According to the regulations, the committee proposes three candidates, listed in alphabetical order. The nominations are submitted for approval by the Council of Ministers in a report by the Minister of Justice, after which they are sent to the competent EU authorities for further selection.

The nominated candidates must be active prosecutors, judges, or investigators whose independence is beyond doubt. They must have the necessary qualifications for appointment to a senior prosecutorial or judicial position (minimum 12 years of experience) and relevant practical experience in the national legal system, financial investigations, and international judicial cooperation in criminal matters. Candidates must complete the 6-year term before reaching the age of 70 and must be proficient in English.

Редактор: Калина Петкова