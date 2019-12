When you realize Miss America is only 46 days away! Still haven’t wrapped my head around this whole “I’m going to Miss America” thing...but make sure to tune in to @NBC at 8pm EST on Thursday December 19th to see if I become the 4th Miss Virginia to become MISS AMERICA! @missamericava #missvirginia #SCIENCE

A post shared by Camille Schrier (@camilleschrier) on Nov 3, 2019 at 2:01pm PST