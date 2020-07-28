The Bulgarian government has decided to extend the term of the declared emergency epidemic situation from August 1, 2020 to August 31, 2020, the press service of the cabinet announced.

194 new COVID-19 cases in Bulgaria, 230 cured in the last 24 hours

The prolongation of the epidemic emergency situation related to the spread of COVID-19 in the country will allow to strengthen the implementation of temporary anti-epidemic measures in order to limit the spread of the disease and protect the lives and health of citizens, the statement said.