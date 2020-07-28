Bulgaria's Economy Minister Lachezar Borissov has presented new measures to support businesses. The first package is fully funded by the budget with 594 m euros. The second package for 920 m euros will be implemented directly by the ministry. Another 200 m euros will be added to them under the EU's REACT-EU program.

Special emphasis is placed on investments in 56 projects for 350 million euros and over 8,000 jobs. Outside of them, new investments worth over 500 m euros are expected, which the country will try to attract, the minister said.

Employers' representatives will be part of a supervisory body for the distribution of EU funds.

A telephone for signals will be launched and every 2 weeks there will be a public reporting, Borissov promised.