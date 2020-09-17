Bulgaria's world-famous Panagyurishte gold treasure dating back to Thracian times is to be displayed at the town’s Museum of History. The exposition is to be opened on September 23 and will remain on display until November 2.

The visitors will be able to see all nine unique gold artefacts in the hall which was constructed especially for the treasure.

It has already been displayed in many countries around the world, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan and USA among them.