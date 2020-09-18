Bulgaria’s Chief State Health Inspector Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Kunchev will propose that the emergency situation in the country be extended by another two months.

He assured that the measures against COVID-19 will not be tightened.

On Friday Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kunchev participated in a discussion on "COVID-19 - challenges and solutions for hospitals". At the event, he said that the health care system is prepared for even greater chalanges than those currently observed in Bulgaria.

The Chief State Health Inspector said he is worried about the high mortality rate and the number of the medics infected with coronavirus.

“In two weeks, the number of the new COVID-19 cases in Europe has jumped by an average of 20%. Bulgaria is one of the very few countries that have registred a decrease and it is minus 2.7%.," Assoc. Prof. Dr. Angel Kunchev said.