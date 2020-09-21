44 of the 1,249 PCR tests performed in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours have returned positive, according to Single Information Portal data.

6 people have died, 22 have recovered, 718 are being treated in hospital, of them 35 are in intensive care.

Three medical workers have contracted coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of medical staff infected up to 1,053. The number of newly registered COVID-19 cases is highest in Sofia - 9, in Blagoevgrad and Montana - 8, in Smolyan – 5, in Plovdiv- 4.

13,580 people have recovered from coronavirus, and the death toll is 761.