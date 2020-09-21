A week after the first bell for students in Bulgaria rang, two schools closed due to COVID-19 - one in Sofia and other - in Varna.

Two teachers in "Vasil Levski" school in the seaside town and three - in capital's 107 primary school, have tested positive for coronavirus. The two buildings are now closed for disinfection and classes on Monday will be held online. Pupils are expected to be back in the classrooms on Wednesday as tomorrow it is an official holiday in Bulgaria.