Finland has opened its borders to citizens of EU and Schengen countries. People with the status of permanent residents and their family members, those who travel for work or visit their relatives are now allowed to enter the country .

Diplomats, employees of international organizations, military and humanitarian workers in the performance of their duties, as well as government officials may also enter Finland.

During border checks however staff will require passers-by to provide the necessary documents. Bulgarian citizens admitted to Finland will be placed under a recommended 14-day quarantine, local authorities said.