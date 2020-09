109 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria. They have been identified with 3,049 PCR tests.

Two infected people with COVID-19 have died and 21 have been cured in the last 24 hours. 31 patients remain in the intensive care units, data from the Unified Information Portal show.

The total number of coronavirus infections registered so far in Bulgaria is 19,123. 4,608 of the cases are still active. There have been registered 767 fatalities.