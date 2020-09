290, or almost 6% of the 4,859 PCR tests performed in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours have returned positive.

The number of newly registered cases is highest in Sofia - 61, Blagoevgrad - 58 and Turgovishte - 27.

Six people have died and 146 have recovered. 744 patients with coronavirus are being treated in hospital, of them 30 are in intensive care.

The number of active cases is 4,775.